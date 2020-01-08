Linda Jean (Myers) Oliver, age 72, of Lantana, Florida, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Betty (Smith) Myers.

She is survived by her son, James Curtis Oliver of Florida; daughters, Jamie Lynn Salyer of Florida, Amanda Sue Wills of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Matt Sandefur officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

