Linda Jean Russell, age 58, of Speedwell, formerly of Monroe, Michigan passed away Sunday, Aug. 18. Linda lived her young life and graduated high school in Monroe, Michigan. She was a member of Speedwell Academy Baptist Church, was involved in the Sharon Shepherd Zumba Group, and formerly employed at First National Bank and Food City.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Robert Ditt Russell; and grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Lettie Mae Smith Russell; and several cousins.
Family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 22, 2019
