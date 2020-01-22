Linda Jewell Cotton Vitatoe, age 78, of Caryville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17. She was of the Baptist faith and she retired from Standard Laboratories Inc. Linda always loved to fish. When she was younger, she was an avid antiquer and photographer. In her later years she loved working jigsaw puzzles and listening to gospel music.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Hattie Douglas Cotton; sisters, Lillian Asbury and Lois Chambers.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris Stone(Amber); grandson, Cody Johnson; brother, James "Buddy" Cotton (Betty Jo); many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; special friends, Jean Gasoway and Pauline Lawson.
Family received friends Monday, Jan. 20 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends will met Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020