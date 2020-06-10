Linda Kay (Gilreath) Stanafrod
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Gilreath Stanaford, age 71, of Duff, died on Wednesday, June 3, at the Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 31, 1948 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gilreath, Jr.; mother, Margie Rue Gilreath.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Stanaford; children, Ron Jeffers, Jr., Kathy Perkins and Tammy Patrick; step-children, Megan Stanaford and Ralph Stanaford; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Sunday, June 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral followed with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. The burial followed in the Dougals Cemetery (Wooldrige Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved