Linda Kay Gilreath Stanaford, age 71, of Duff, died on Wednesday, June 3, at the Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 31, 1948 in Jellico.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gilreath, Jr.; mother, Margie Rue Gilreath.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Stanaford; children, Ron Jeffers, Jr., Kathy Perkins and Tammy Patrick; step-children, Megan Stanaford and Ralph Stanaford; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Sunday, June 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral followed with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. The burial followed in the Dougals Cemetery (Wooldrige Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



