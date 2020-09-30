Linda Lou Nader, of Macomb, Michigan, passed away Sept. 10 at the age of 71.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Nader; parents, Walter (Dink) and Pauline Bryant; brother, Robert; granddaughter, Lauren Shuttle.
She is survived by her children, Brian Nader and Kim Shuttle; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her remaining family and friends to mourn her passing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of her arrangements.
