Linda Lou Nader
Linda Lou Nader, of Macomb, Michigan, passed away Sept. 10 at the age of 71.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Nader; parents, Walter (Dink) and Pauline Bryant; brother, Robert; granddaughter, Lauren Shuttle.
She is survived by her children, Brian Nader and Kim Shuttle; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her remaining family and friends to mourn her passing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of her arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
