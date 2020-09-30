1/
Linda Mae Brandenburg

Linda Mae Brandenburg, age 81, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother; sister and friend, passed away Sept. 27.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Woolbright; stepdaughter, Regina Hartline; sons, Monty Dickerson and Robert Dickerson; sister, Carolyn York and Jimmy Woolbright.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Brandenburg; daughter, Terri Clark; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two stepsons, Dennis Brandenburg and Alan Brandenburg.
Funeral services was held Sept. 30, in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with the Brother Jerry Atkins and the Brother Robby Dunn officiating.
Interment will be held in Trenton Baptist Cemetery.
Family received friends Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Moore Funeral Home - Trenton 11910 South Main, Trenton, Georgia 30752.
You may join us at www.discoverdade.com/moorestream for the live streamed service.
Arrangements by Moore Funeral Home, Trenton, Georgia.
Courtesy of Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
