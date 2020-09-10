1/1
Linda Sue Hatmaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Hatmaker, age 79, of LaFollette, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the LaFollette Medical Center.
Linda was born Aug. 31, 1941 in Lake City, to the late Erby and Laveda Hatmaker Foust.
Linda served as a former bookkeeper for John Ward Pontiac and bookkeeper/office manager for Lewallen Miller Department Store.
She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City.
Linda loved her boys, and they were her pride and joy.
She was always there for them in any school, church or extracurricular activity and served in various volunteer capacities.
Linda was a member of Coal Creek OES Chapter No. 226 where she served as a treasurer and past worthy matron.
Linda also served as a grand page at the grand chapter of the state of Tennessee and was also recognized by them in 1992. Linda was a born-again Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jack Hatmaker Sr.; son, David Dewayne Hatmaker; brother, William Lavern Foust.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Jack "JJ" Hatmaker, of Lake City and  Timothy "Tim" Hatmaker and Bethany, of Knoxville; brother, Joe Foust and Martha, of Knoxville; sisters, Helen Braden and Steve, of Lake City, Ellen Bunch, of Clinton, Vickie Hill and Wayne, of Acworth, Georgia; grandchild, Jacob Hatmaker; special nieces, Rachel Stiner, Harper Stiner, Dazey Greene and Lydia Queener; and a host of other family, friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
Due to COVID-19, we are observing social-distancing practices, and masks are recommended but not mandatory.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church.
Eastern Star Service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church.
Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Floyd Scarborough.
Family and friends will meet for interment at 10:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11 a.m., graveside service.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
07:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
10:15 AM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved