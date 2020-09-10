Linda Sue Hatmaker, age 79, of LaFollette, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the LaFollette Medical Center.

Linda was born Aug. 31, 1941 in Lake City, to the late Erby and Laveda Hatmaker Foust.

Linda served as a former bookkeeper for John Ward Pontiac and bookkeeper/office manager for Lewallen Miller Department Store.

She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City.

Linda loved her boys, and they were her pride and joy.

She was always there for them in any school, church or extracurricular activity and served in various volunteer capacities.

Linda was a member of Coal Creek OES Chapter No. 226 where she served as a treasurer and past worthy matron.

Linda also served as a grand page at the grand chapter of the state of Tennessee and was also recognized by them in 1992. Linda was a born-again Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jack Hatmaker Sr.; son, David Dewayne Hatmaker; brother, William Lavern Foust.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Jack "JJ" Hatmaker, of Lake City and Timothy "Tim" Hatmaker and Bethany, of Knoxville; brother, Joe Foust and Martha, of Knoxville; sisters, Helen Braden and Steve, of Lake City, Ellen Bunch, of Clinton, Vickie Hill and Wayne, of Acworth, Georgia; grandchild, Jacob Hatmaker; special nieces, Rachel Stiner, Harper Stiner, Dazey Greene and Lydia Queener; and a host of other family, friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Due to COVID-19, we are observing social-distancing practices, and masks are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church.

Eastern Star Service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church.

Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Main Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Floyd Scarborough.

Family and friends will meet for interment at 10:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11 a.m., graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 10, 2020

