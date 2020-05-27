Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Sue (McCoy) Robbins. View Sign Service Information Hatmaker Funeral Home 503 South Main Street Lake City , TN 37769 (865)-426-2158 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue McCoy Robbins, age 66, of Oak Grove went to be with her Lord and Savior early on Mother's Day morning, May 10. She was born April 22, 1954 in Lake City, to the late Morris "Mutt" and Nell Jordan McCoy. Linda was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church but also attended Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, road trips with the girls, and going to her happy place, the beach. To know her was to love her. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. Linda enjoyed life and despite battling cancer for over ten years, she always tried to find something to laugh about. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time spent with her family. She was a firm believer in it's not about what you have, but who you have.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Pat McCoy.

She is survived by her husband of 46 and a half years Mike Robbins Sr. of Oak Grove; children, Chassie and Donnie Humphrey of Oak Grove, Mike Robbins, Jr. and Amy of Oak Grove; siblings, Peggy McCoy "Moe" of Beech Grove, Eddie McCoy of Beech Grove and Brenda Hunley of Lake City;

grandchildren, Britney and Tyler Owens of Lake City, Dylan Robbins and Miranda Pearson of Clinton; great-grandchildren, River Cole and Braden "Bray"; special nephew, Josh McCoy; special sister-in-law, Betty Carroll;

son-in-law; Lynn Powers; best friend, Sandy Burress; special friends, Tammy Queener, Connie Davis, Margie Bullock; as well as a host of other family members and friends to mourn her passing. She was loved by many and will be missed by anyone who knew her.

Receiving of Family and Friends was Monday, May 11, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service was Monday, May 11, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Mitchell Wilson and Larry Foust officiating.

Family and Friends met at Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, for the graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 28, 2020

