Lisa Hamblin Barnes, age 51, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1967 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
|
Lisa was preceded in death by father, John Hamblin; mother, Mabel Webb Hamblin; husband, Roy Barnes; love of her life, Lloyd King; two grandbabies; and brothers, Jerry Hamblin and Eddie Hamblin.
She is survived by children, Elisha Tiller, Bobby Barnes, Nora Marlow, and husband, Bradley and Johnathan King, and wife, Sarah; sisters, Peggy Hurst, and husband, Joe, Geraldine Thomas, and husband, Gary, Edith Waldroop, Bernice Waldroop, and husband, Lee, Carol Davis, and husband, Lonnie, Patty Taylor, and husband, Danny and Stacey Hamblin; brothers, Donnie Hamblin, and wife, Ellen, Junior Hamblin, and wife, Darlene and Densil Hamblin, and wife, Becky; and grandbabies, Ariadney Barnes, Lakien Tiller and Amelia and Braylee Marlow.
A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, March 2 at the Valley Creek Baptist Church. The funeral was held on Sunday, March 3 at the Valley Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Mahan and the Rev. Truman Partin officiating, the burial to follow in the Hamblin Cemetery of Clairfield.
The family requests that donations be made to Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019