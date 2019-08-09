Liza Mae Kitts, age 83, of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, June 22, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico.
She was a member of High Knob Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband, Elmer Kitts; parents, Jack and Clara Coker; sons, Stanley Marlow, Jerome Marlow, Larry Marlow; brothers, Bill Wilson, Carson Coker.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene White and Charlie, Gail Creekmore and Johnny, Elaine Davis, Debra McGinnis, Ann Smith and Dave; sons, Tony Marlow and Emma, Ralph E. Marlow, David Marlow and Lou; sisters, Elizabeth Hatfield, Cora Jackson; brothers, Jim Wilson and Betty, Paul Coker and Margaret; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; A host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Family gathered Tuesday, June 25 at the Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Family received friends Tuesday, June 25 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed after with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiating. Family and friends met Wednesday, June 26 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery for interment.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 27, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019