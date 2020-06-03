Lizzie McKamey
Lizzie McKamey, age 91, of Caryville (Stoney Fork Community), went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Beech Fork Baptist Church. She also loved to work in her flowers and was famous for her Sunday dinners.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Lonza McKamey; parents, Howard and Rhoda McGhee; brothers, Charlie McGhee, Oliver McGhee, Arvel McGhee; sisters, Alice McGhee, Myrtle Ward, Mary Byrge; grandson, Scotty Wright.
She is survived by her children, Glen and MaryAnn McKamey, Linda and Roger Wright, Robert and Brenda McKamey, Kenneth and Marcia McKamey, Jimmy and Marilyn McKamey, and Stevie McKamey; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great- great-grandchildren; brothers, George McGhee and wife Mary, Marshall McGhee and wife Shirley, Clyde McGhee and wife Brenda; special niece Gracie Marlow; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, May 31 at Cross- Smith Funeral Home. Funeral was held Monday, June 1 at Beech Fork Baptist Church with Internment to follow at Beech Fork Cemetery with the Rev. C.W. Fraker officiating.
Online condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
