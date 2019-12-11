Lois Antrican Jones, age 80, of LaFollette, Sunday, Dec. 8. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Antrican and John Jones; daughter, Cheryl Antrican; parents, Esley and Beulah Bates Bridges; step-children, Scrap Jones, Henry Jones, Carol Metzler.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Morton and Kristie King; son, Jeff Antrican.
Family received friends Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral to follow with the Rev. Jimmy Griffith officiating.
Family will meet 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery in Karns for interment service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 12, 2019