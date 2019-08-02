Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jeanette (Shelley) Meadors. View Sign Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Jeanette Shelley Meadors age 91 of Williamsburg, KY passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Beech Tree Manor. She was born June 29, 1927 in Jellico Creek (Williamsburg), Kentucky. She was a member of the Jellico Creek Baptist Church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil V. Meadors; father, Colonel Garrett Shelley; mother, Nora Criscillis Shelley; Daughter-in-law, Elaine Artis Meadors.

She is survived by her sons, James E. Meadors of Jellico, Gary W. Meadors and wife Lena of Williamsburg; daughter, Barbara Hubbard and husband Joe of Williamsburg; loved like a daughter, Louise Goley; grandchildren, David Hubbard and wife Charmin, Jeremy Lawson and wife Jammie, Michelle Huddleston and husband Jason, Paul Hubbard and wife Trina, Melissa Trent and husband Noah, loved like a grandson, Allen Jenkins; great grandchildren, Natalie, Joey, Brandon, Dylan, Karissa, Morgan, Braden, Belle and Abby; sisters-in-law, Retha Meadors

Evelyn Meadors, Geraldine Meadors; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends March 25 at the Harp Funeral Home followed by funeral at the funeral home with the Rev. Doyle Lester Officiating.

Interment was March 26in the Jellico Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 28, 2019

