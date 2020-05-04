Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



Lois June Byrge, age 84, of LaFollette died on Monday, April 27. She was a member of Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church. Lois enjoyed baking, reading, and sitting on the porch, which was her favorite thing to do.She is preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Ethel (Thompson) Byrd; brother, Jimmy Byrd; sisters, Ruby Cook, Peggy Kitts, and Betty Farmer; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.She is survived by her daughter, Karen McGuire and husband Glenn of LaFollette; sisters, Mary Helen Byrd of LaFollette, JoAnn Clapp and husband Roger of Massachusetts, Jewell Gross and husband R.L. of LaFollette, Linda Hill & husband Glen of Claxton; two grandchildren, Brooke McGuire of LaFollette, Bri Newport and husband Noah of LaFollette; and several nieces, nephews, and relatives.Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Campbell MemorialGardens with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating.Lois' guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressApril 30, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020

