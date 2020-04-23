Lois Kate Braden Lynch, age 92, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, April 19. She was very proud to be of the Methodist Faith. Kate loved the time spent with family and friends, working in her vegetable and flower gardens, writing letters, cooking, reading, sewing, and living life in the country. Those who loved her will cherish the sweet memories they have and be grateful to have had her in their lives. We will miss her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lynch; parents, Will and Sarah Vennie Braden; brother, Willie Braden; sisters, Matilda Sparks and Ruth Edwards; great-granddaughter, Ada Leigh Moore.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Nancy Lynch; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Don Terry; grand-daughters, Joy (Chester) Goad and Mary Kate (Scott) Moore; grandson, Shaun (Kayla) Lynch; great-grand-children, Corban Goad, Madison Brassfield, Jonah Brassfield, Katie Sue Moore, Eva Moore and Teddy Lynch; sister, Lillie Bullard; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends called at their convenience Tuesday, April 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A Private Service will be held for the family and interment will follow at Braden Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020