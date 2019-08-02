Lois Ward age 80 of the Stinking Creek Community died March 23. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. J.L. Ward; Parents, Golden and Bertha Jones Solomon.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Ann Randolph, Linda Talley, Edna Richardson, Cindy Hayes.
The family received friends Tuesday March 26, with funeral services following at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Delmus Bruce and Bro. Butch Davis officiating. Interment was Wednesday March 27 in Broyles Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019