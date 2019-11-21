Lonnie E. Reynolds

Service Information
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN
37766
(423)-562-2424
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Obituary
Lonnie E. Reynolds, age 85, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13. He attended LaFollette Church of God. Lonnie was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired machinist with Siemens in Norwood, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Reynolds and Anna Ayers Reynolds; brothers, L. C. Reynolds and Gary Reynolds; sister, Wanda Moore; nephew, Justin Weaver.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Hendren Reynolds; daughter, Sharon Stein and husband, Tom; son, Jim Reynolds and wife, Sherry; grand-daughter, Ashley Bowman; grand-son, J. D. Reynolds; great-grandson, Cameron Bowman; brother, Diance Reynolds and wife, Elsie; sister, Brenda Weaver and husband, Paul; niece, Tammy Bostic and husband, Stanley; and a host of several other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service will be held for Lonnie on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating. Full Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Online condolences for Lonnie may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019
