Rev. Lonnie Raymond Albright Sr., age 81, of LaFollette went home to be the Lord with his family by his side on Nov. 7.
He was a member of Town Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing, going to church and reading his Bible.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth O'Dell Green Albright; parents, Daniel Albright and Isabelle Moser Albright; grandson, David Albright; and several siblings.
He is survived by his sons, Rev. Lonnie Raymond Albright, Jr. and wife Marie, James Gordan Albright and wife Georgetta, Paul Steven Albright and wife Jennifer; daughters, Susan Annette Albright and fiance Eddie Eubanks and Donna Albright Plemons and fiancé Arvil; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Moses and Betty McCullah; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends on Monday, Nov. 9 at the funeral home with the funeral following in the Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Barnett and the Rev. Johnny Brown officiating.
The family met Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Walters Funeral Home Chapel to go in procession to Bakers Forge Cemetery for an interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
