Loren "Sonny" Lay
Loren "Sonny" Lay, age 73, of Caryville, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, at his home.
He was born on July 5, 1947 to the late Loren and Maggie (Miller) Lay.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Lay of Caryville; son, Jerry Lay; daughter, Sherry Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Rev. Roger Stanley officiating.
The family will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go into funeral procession to New Canaan Cemetery for a 2 p.m., interment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has stated that masks are optional by anyone attending the funeral services.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
