Loretta Henson Westrich Smith, age 82, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, March 2.
She was of the Lutheran Faith.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Westrich and Bill Smith; parents, Homer and Minnie Wilson Henson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Mirly and Doug Mirly; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Family and friends will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top for 10 a.m. graveside services and interment with the Rev. John Cooper officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
