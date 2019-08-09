Lori Ann Gilreath, age 60, of Beattyville, Kentucky, formerly of Jellico, died on Thursday, May 16, at Magnolia Manor in Beattyville, KY.
She was born on March 30, 1959 to the late Jim-I Gilreath and Mary Virginia (Alexander) Gilreath in Middlesboro, KY.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Gilreath; mother, Mary Virginia (Alexander) Gilreath.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, May 23, at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church. The memorial service immediately followed with the Rev. Mike Sutton officiating.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
