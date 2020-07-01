Louie Clayborn Perry Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louie Clayborn Perry, Jr., age 63, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, June 24.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louie Clayborn and Maudie (Smith) Perry, Sr.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Perry of Florida, Louie Perry of Ohio; daughter, Rosetta Lynch of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends and family met Monday, June 29 at Higginbotham Cemetery for graveside service.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved