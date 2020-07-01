Louie Clayborn Perry, Jr., age 63, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, June 24.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louie Clayborn and Maudie (Smith) Perry, Sr.

He is survived by his sons, Scott Perry of Florida, Louie Perry of Ohio; daughter, Rosetta Lynch of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Friends and family met Monday, June 29 at Higginbotham Cemetery for graveside service.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 2, 2020



