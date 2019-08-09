Louis Reynolds, age 67, of Jellico, passed away Wednesday, July 10, at the U.T. Medical Center. He was born October 09, 1951 in Jellico.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Briceson and Averee Hurst; father, Edward "Bud" Reynolds; mother, Mary Smith Reynolds; brothers, Edward David Reynolds Jr., Carl Edmond Reynolds, William Frank Reynolds, and robert Clyde Reynolds; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Judy Willis.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Willis Reynolds of Jellico; son, Walter Louis Reynolds Jr. of Knoxville; daughters, Angela Reynolds and husband, David King of Pleasant View, Kentucky and Misty Reynolds Rains and husband, Jerry of Rockholds, Kentucky; grandchildren, Melody Ann Rainwater and Travis Neely,

Brandon and Page Hurst, Kevin Hurst and Cheyenne Cobb, and Katie Lynn King;

great-grandchildren, Peyton and Whitleigh Rainwater, Prestlee and Brantlee Hurst, Johnathan Hurst and one on the way; sister, Shirley Reynolds Wortham and late husband, Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Saturday, July 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following with the Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 18, 2019

