Louise B. Adkins, died on Friday, May 15. Louise enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, sewing, gardening, and listening to Gospel music.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Adkins; parents, Edgar and Mae (Rector) Beaty; stepdaughter Hattie Sue Moon.

She is survived by her son, Alan Adkins of Jacksboro; daughter, Kay Kidwell of LaFollette; Stepdaughters, Ruth Lay of New Carlisle, Ohio and Norma Engle of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, family and friends may stopped by Martin Wilson Funeral Home at their convenience to view Louise and sign her guestbook Monday, May 18. The family had a graveside service Tuesday, May 19 at Campbell Memorial Gardens with Chris Stanley and Hobert McCreary officiating.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 21, 2020

