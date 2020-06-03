Louise (Evans) Dople
1929 - 2020
Louise Evans Dople, age 91, died on Saturday May 23, at the Beech Tree Nursing Home in Jellico.
Louise was born on March 9, 1929 in Wooldridge, to Drula and Casper Evans Sr.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, John Clemons; second husband, Morgan Dople.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service was Wednesday, May 27, at the Douglas Cemetery in Wooldridge, with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
