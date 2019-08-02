Louise G. Turney, age 98, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, July 18. She was a lifelong member of LaFollette First Baptist Church, and was the Church Secretary for many years. Louise loved to travel and enjoy the beauty of the United States.
She is preceded in death by her sons, Richard Turney and Edward Turney; parents, James and Bessie Skaggs Gross; brothers and sister, Eulyss Gross, Lottie Watkins, and Newman Gross.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Tana Meador; grandson, Cary Jernigan and wife, Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Ashton, and Caleb Meador, John and Lindsay Putnam, Scott and Lacey Jernigan, and Ben Jernigan and fiancé, Dixie; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Joanne Embry, Ron Gross, Regina Braden, and Margaret Gross-King; special friend and travel companion, Martha Witt; and the LaFollette First Baptist Church Family. The family would like to express special thanks to John and Margaret Faulkner and the Staff at LaFollette Court Assisted Living.
The family received friends from Wednesday, July 24, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for Graveside Service with the Rev. Dennis King officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019