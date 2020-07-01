Louise Sweat Lumpkins, age 88, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, June 25.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Finley Lumpkins; daughter, Linda Miller; parents, Wheeler and Lena McNeeley Sweat.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ivey; son, Glen Lumpkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services Saturday, June 27, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Stanley officiating. The family received friends Saturday before funeral services. Family and friends met Sunday, June 28, at Victory Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 2, 2020



