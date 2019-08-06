Lourdes Maciá, age 64, of LaFollette, died Wednesday, April 3. She is preceded in death by her father, Roberto Maciá; mother, Mariita Gutiérrez de Maciá.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Chad Hopkins.
Services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 3475 S. W. 17th Street, Miami, Florida, 33145.
Family will receive friends after the mass at The Frier Room House.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press.
April 11, 2019.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019