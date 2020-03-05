Louvenia Parker Wilson, age 96, formerly of LaFollette, died on Feb. 29, at the Village at Allandale Assisted Living in Kingsport. She was born Nov. 3, 1923, in Campbell County to John Riley Parker and Birdie Hudson Parker. She loved and lived in East Tennessee all her life except three or four years after WWII. She married Elmer Clyde Wilson in 1941. They settled in LaFollette and had three daughters and a son. She was beloved as a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister. She grew up in the Baptist Church and remained a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Clyde Wilson; daughter, Katye W. King; an infant daughter, Phyllis Ann Wilson; great-grandson, Jerrod Weems; parents, John Riley and Birdie Hudson Parker; a brother, two sisters, a son-in-law, Bud King; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggye W. Higdon; husband, Ron; son, E.C. "Sonny" Wilson, Jr. and wife; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services Saturday, March 7, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating. Graveside services and Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday before funeral services.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to: New Horizon Baptist Church Mission Fund, P. O. Box 459, LaFollette, TN 37766. Online condolences for Mrs. Wilson may be made at http://www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020