Lucy Lobertini, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, May 27. She was a life-long Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church. Lucy was the former and first Female Mayor of the City of LaFollette, and was the first Female Campbell County Commissioner. She currently served as Commissioner and Secretary for the Campbell County Election Commission, and was a Staunch Democrat. Lucy was an LMU Graduate, taught English at LaFollette Jr. High School, and along with her Husband, Leland, owned and operated Loby Blox in LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leland Lobertini; mother, Lorene Wright Irwin.
She is survived by her children, Jo Allison Lobertini and husband, Paul Mareth, Jeff Lobertini and wife, Gwen, Leo Lobertini, and Jennifer Robbins and husband, Allan; grandchildren, Leland Thomas Davidson, Emily Jo Davidson and Greg Rosales, Olivia Lobertini, Corey Phillips, and Logan Phillips; great-grandchildren, Asher Hensley and Bianca Rosales; sister, Betty Flatt; brother, Paris Irwin; nieces, Regina Irwin and Cara Flatt; and several aunts and cousins; special friends, Dean Sexton, Betty Snodderly, JoAnne Watts, and Marshall McKamey. A very special "Thank You" to Gwen Lobertini for her love, care, and support.
Friends called at their convenience on Friday, May 29 at Walters Funeral Home. Family and friends met Saturday, May 30, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for an graveside service with the Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: LaFollette United Methodist Church, 808 East Central Ave., LaFollette. TN 37766.
Online condolences for Mrs. Lobertini may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020
