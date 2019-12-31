Lula Lee Claiborne, age 76, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25. She was a member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe Emmitte and Etta Fowler Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Bryant; son, Darrell Claiborne; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Friday, Dec. 27 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 28 for a graveside service with the Rev. Perry Duncan officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020