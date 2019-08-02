Lula Mae (Wallace) Overbey, age 55, of LaFollette, died Sunday, March 31.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Fleda (Willoughby) Wallace; two infant children. She is survived by her daughters, Charline Lloyd of Caryville, Kerry Overbey of Caryville.
Visitation was Wednesday, April 3, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Gene Wallace officiating. Following funeral services interment was held in Red Hill Cemetery, Andersonville.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of Arrangements.
April 04, 2019
