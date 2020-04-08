Luther Baird, age 94, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), died on Tuesday, March 31, at his home. He was born May 4, 1925 in Elk Valley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Ivey Baird; father, David Baird; mother, Bessie Nash Baird.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Baird Lay; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service was Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer) with the Rev. Harold "Pete" Norman officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
