Lyndal Eugene Miller, age 75, of Oak Ridge, formerly of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Feb. 2.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Miller, Sr. and Dimple Geneva Stone Miller.
He is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 before services.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 6, 2020