Maddox "Max" Elijah River Belew, 14, of Statesville, NC, passed away on March 12. He was born on February 4, 2005, in Oakridge, TN, to Kelli Blair Miller Belew and Daniel Scott Belew. Max was a student at Iredell Charter Academy and attended The Cove Church in Mooresville, NC.
In addition to his parents Max is survived by his sisters, Morgan Hughes, Mya Belew; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Cheryl Bean, of Salisbury NC, Garry Miller, of LaFollette; maternal great-grandmother, Hazel Hovater of LaFollette; maternal step-great grandmother, Ruth Bean, of Salisbury NC; and paternal grandparents, Robbie and Norma Belew, of LaFollette.
The family received friends on March 23 with a service following at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory of Mooresville, NC was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019