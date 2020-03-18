Mae Oma Wilson, age 75, Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, March 12. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville. She was retired from Modine Maufacturing in Clinton after 38 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wilson; daughter, Beverly Wilson; parents, Link and Ocie Phillips McKamey; brother, Victor McKamey.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Chadwell (Brian), Sonya Dople; brothers, Ronald McKamey, Thurman McKamey; sister, Yvonne McKamey; grandchildren, Emily Hicks, Gage Dople, Kayli Dople, Olivia Crass; great-grandchildren, Benson Brandenburg, Maren Hicks; special person, Kayla Pennington; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Service following at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Overton officiating.
Interment Campbell Memorial Gardens following service.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
