Mae Oma Wilson (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Oma Wilson.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mae Oma Wilson, age 75, Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, March 12. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville. She was retired from Modine Maufacturing in Clinton after 38 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wilson; daughter, Beverly Wilson; parents, Link and Ocie Phillips McKamey; brother, Victor McKamey.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Chadwell (Brian), Sonya Dople; brothers, Ronald McKamey, Thurman McKamey; sister, Yvonne McKamey; grandchildren, Emily Hicks, Gage Dople, Kayli Dople, Olivia Crass; great-grandchildren, Benson Brandenburg, Maren Hicks; special person, Kayla Pennington; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Service following at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Overton officiating.
Interment Campbell Memorial Gardens following service.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.