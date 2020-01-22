Marjorie Faye Evans, age 79, of Jacksboro, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 16. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father of her 7 children, L.A. Evans; mother, Edith Turpin; father, Hugh Turpin; sisters, Mary Ferguson, Betty Key; brothers, James Turpin, Billy Turpin.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Smith and husband David, Brenda Evans, Connie McNeeley, Lisa Bowman and husband Tim, Janice Inman and husband Ronnie, Renee Sexton and husband Rodney; son, L.A. Evans Jr. and companion Kanola King; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; very special sisters, Evelyn Lamons, Wanda Angel; brother, Danny Turpin.
Family received friends Saturday, Jan. 18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Service were Sunday, Jan. 19 at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Tracy Myers and the Rev. Chris Stanley officiating. Interment Pond Cemetery following the service.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
