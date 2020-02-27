Mandy Moore Dover, age 60, of Corryton, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 20, at her home.
She attended Little Flat Creek Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annie Moore; brother, Hobert Moore; mother-in-law, Emaline Dover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Matt Dover of Corryton; son, Jody Henegar of LaFollette; daughter, Brandi Brown of Corryton; sons, Mikey Dover of Cummings, Georgia; Marty Dover of Jasper, Alabama; sister, Frances Smith of Caryville; sister-in-law, Vicie Amerson of Jasper, Alabama; five grandchildren, Brandon Dover, RaeLeigh Henegar, Braden Dover, Brandon Brown and DeShawn Brown; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Special friends, Buzz and Jewell Wilson, Greg and Jan Campbell.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb 23, with funeral service followed Sunday, Feb. 23 Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Baltimore officiating with music by Greg and Jan Campbell. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville.
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Inc of Maynardville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020