Margaret Ann Smith (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Caryville
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Caryville
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Obituary
Margaret Ann Smith, age 83, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, Sept. 22. She was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, a former Campbell County Mayor, County Commissioner & School Board member.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Richard L (Dick) Smith; son, Rick Smith; parents, Pat and Lillie Dail McCulley; brothers, Bob, Kenneth, Buck and Burrel McCulley.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Smith, Scott and Jennifer Smith, Kelly and Amanda Smith; grandchildren, Crystal Smith, Shauna Hamblin, Alyssa Davis, Ava Davis; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Ariana, Conner, Chloe, and Aiden; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at First Baptist Church of Caryville with the services to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. George Asbury officiating
Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 26, 2019
