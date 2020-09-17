It is with deepest sympathy we announce the sudden passing of Margaret Jane (Janie) Douglas on Sept. 7.

She was the wife of Bishop Donald R. Douglas, of Rocky Top, and they shared 57 years together.

Janie was born in Lake City, June 18, 1947 and was the daughter of Lige and Ethel Sharp, also of Lake City.

It is impossible to sum up a life, her life, in a short paragraph, but Janie lived.

She saw the wonder of God in everyday things, flowers, the dawning of a new day's sun, the peace of the cool evening, the laughter of her grandchildren, the fellowship of friends and above all in her relationship with Jesus Christ.

Janie was pleasant to meet and always shared a kind word of encouragement and worked tirelessly for the Kingdom of God, and for this, she will be remembered always.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Douglas, of Rocky Top; children, Donald Eric Douglas, of Rocky Top, and David Mark Douglas and his wife Stacy Douglas, of Powell; grandchildren, Taylor Gayle Douglas, Davanna and Jeff Foust, Darby Kate Douglas, Audriana Abbott (Andrew L.), Diva Janeway, Chandler Abbott, Parker and Jenna Douglas; great-grandchildren, Ariel and Jackson Foust, Addilyn Abbott; sister, Joann Nelson and her husband Ray Nelson, of Clinton.

She is preceded in death by Lige and Ethel Sharp of Lake City.

Family and friends gathered at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Friday, Sept. 11 and went in funeral procession to Oak Grove Cemetery with final gravesite services with the Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the outreach ministries of Jellico Highway Church of God 2544 S. Highway 25, LaFollette, TN 37766.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Caryville was in charge of arrangements.

