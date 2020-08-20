1/
Margaret June Jeffers
Margaret June Jeffers, age 64, of Newcomb, died on Monday, Aug. 10, at her home.
She was born Sept. 10, 1955 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Creekmore, Herman Jeffers; father, Cillis Hicks, Jr.; mother, Goldie Marie Adkins Hicks.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Creekmore, II., Herman W. "Butch" Jeffers; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service was Thursday, Aug, 13, at the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Denny Wayne Davis.
The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
