Margarette "Sissy" Elizabeth Elmore, Age 78 of Pioneer,

passed away Thursday, May 16, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born June 10, 1940 in Elk Valley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Bridges; mother, Beulah Meredith Bridges.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Elmore; sons, Michael Jay Elmore and Terry Lee Elmore; grandchildren, Noami Elizabeth Elmore and Jonathan Elmore; great-grandchildren, Colton Lee Elmore, Natalie Grace, Michael Abram Elmore; brothers, Sam Bridges and wife, Sherieva, Jerry Bridges and wife, Sandra;

A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Sunday, May 19, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Followed with the Rev. Jacob Cochran, the Rev, Harold Pete Norman and the Rev. Kenneth Ballard officiating.

Burial was Monday, May 20, in the Baird Cemetery (Elk Fork)

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 23, 2019

