Margie Sharp Chapman, age 90, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, April 12. She was a lifelong member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, family, friends, and her Church Family.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Sharp and Clarence Chapman; son, Dennis Sharp; parents, Perry and Ora Lowe Burress; siblings, Margerite Sharp, Chestine Franklin, Jacqueline Renfrow, and Edward Burress.
She is survived by her children, James Sharp, Jr. and wife,Carol, Larry D. Sharp, Brenda Andrews and husband, Mitchell;
grandchildren, James Christopher Sharp and wife, Kristy, Melissa G. Weldon and husband, Preston, Keisha G. Howard and husband, Matt, Lance W. Andrews, and Amy Ritchie; great grandchildren, Courtney G. Weldon, Laklee Howard, Madison Howard, Austin Sharp, and Aiden Sharp; brother, Arnold Burress; sisters, Jill Muscrow and Hope Burress; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to a wonderful caregiver, Jackie Evans; special friend, Mrs. Dee Wilson who affectionately called Mrs. Chapman "Little Margie", and to all the staff of Cumberland Village.
The family received friends Monday, April 15, with funeral services following at the Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hobert McCreary and the Rev. Bob Finch officiating. Family and friends met Tuesday at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Todd Robbins. Online condolences for Mrs. Chapman may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
The Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette were in charge in of arrangements.
April 18, 2019
