Marie Coffey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Coffey.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marie Coffey, age 87, of Lafollette, passed away on Sunday, May 3.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Coffey; parents, Winfred and Lassie Leach Richardson; brothers, Fred and Dewayne Richardson, Leon Richardson.
She is survived by her son, Michael Coffey; brothers, Leo and Bobby Richardson; sisters, Wildene Brown, Joyce Leach, Jackie Berry and Brenda Lane; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Campbell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. R.J. Powell officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.