Marie Coffey, age 87, of Lafollette, passed away on Sunday, May 3.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Coffey; parents, Winfred and Lassie Leach Richardson; brothers, Fred and Dewayne Richardson, Leon Richardson.
She is survived by her son, Michael Coffey; brothers, Leo and Bobby Richardson; sisters, Wildene Brown, Joyce Leach, Jackie Berry and Brenda Lane; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Campbell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. R.J. Powell officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 7, 2020