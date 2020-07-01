Marie Huddleston
Marie Huddleston, age 71, of Jellico, died on Tuesday, June 23, at the Jellico Medical Center.
She was born on Feb.18, 1949 to the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrott) Huddleston in Clairfield.
She is survived by her host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, June 25, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will immediately follow on Thursday, June 25, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.
Special music will be provided by the Rev. James Hackler.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral in the Douglas Cemetery.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
