Mario Scott Payne, age 24, of Knoxville, died on Thursday, Oct. 3.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Payne.
He is survived by his mother, Crystal Fultz and step father, Charley Wadhams;
and a host of several other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Oct. 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the services followed with the Rev. Danny Norman officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 17, 2019
