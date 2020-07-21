Marjorie Marie Hackler Lowe, age 74, of Elk Valley, died on Thursday, July 16, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on Jan, 7, 1946 in Jellico.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rosetta (Pridemore) and Lankford Hackler.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy Lowe; children, Leroy Lowe Jr., of Austin, Texas., Becky Brummett (Jessie) of Corbin, Kentucky, David Lowe of Nashville, Tennessee., Joseph Lowe of Lafollette., Kimberly (Cookie) Lowe of Jacksboro: and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Saturday July 18, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico. The funeral service followed with the Rev. Mike Franklin officiating. Interment in the Hackler Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 23, 2020



