Mark Ballard, age 58, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21. He attended Brandtwood Baptist Church in Huber Heights, and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by niece, Marie Ballard; grandparents, William "Mac" and Rachel Ballard and Earl and Marie Douglas; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by children, Joshua, Antonio, Tesla, Dora and Duncan; parents, Jack and Dorothy Douglas Ballard; brother, Scott Ballard, and wife, Jenny; nephew, Brett Ballard, and wife, Chelsea; uncles and aunts, George Ballard, and wife, Alberta, Clyde "Eddie" Douglas, and wife, Jody and Katy Douglas Roberts; and several cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Douglas officiating. Interment followed at Bakers Forge Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday before funeral services.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019