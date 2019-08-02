Marsha Jane "Nanny" Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1955 in Lake City to the late Marshall and Coriena Barber Rutherford.
Marsha was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lynn, Jeffery Lee Rutherford; daughter-in-law, Sandy Wills Foster.
She is survived by her husband of 48 happy years, Roger Lynn Foster of Lake City; sons, Tim Foster, Jason and Sandy Foster both of Lake City; grandchildren Sierra Foster, Joshua Foster, Tyler Wade, Ryan Wade all of Lake City; sister Judy and Darrel Weaver, Patricia Seiber both of Clinton, Diane and Stanley Rice of Lake City; very special niece who she welt was like a daughter Melissa Emery.
Visitation: was March 27 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with funeral services following in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11 a.m. interment.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019