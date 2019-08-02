Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Jane "Nanny" (Rutherford) Foster. View Sign Service Information Hatmaker Funeral Home 503 South Main Street Lake City , TN 37769 (865)-426-2158 Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Jane "Nanny" Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1955 in Lake City to the late Marshall and Coriena Barber Rutherford.

Marsha was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lynn, Jeffery Lee Rutherford; daughter-in-law, Sandy Wills Foster.

She is survived by her husband of 48 happy years, Roger Lynn Foster of Lake City; sons, Tim Foster, Jason and Sandy Foster both of Lake City; grandchildren Sierra Foster, Joshua Foster, Tyler Wade, Ryan Wade all of Lake City; sister Judy and Darrel Weaver, Patricia Seiber both of Clinton, Diane and Stanley Rice of Lake City; very special niece who she welt was like a daughter Melissa Emery.

Visitation: was March 27 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with funeral services following in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11 a.m. interment.

You may also view Marsha's guestbook online at

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 28, 2019

Marsha Jane "Nanny" Rutherford Foster, age 63 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1955 in Lake City to the late Marshall and Coriena Barber Rutherford.Marsha was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lynn, Jeffery Lee Rutherford; daughter-in-law, Sandy Wills Foster.She is survived by her husband of 48 happy years, Roger Lynn Foster of Lake City; sons, Tim Foster, Jason and Sandy Foster both of Lake City; grandchildren Sierra Foster, Joshua Foster, Tyler Wade, Ryan Wade all of Lake City; sister Judy and Darrel Weaver, Patricia Seiber both of Clinton, Diane and Stanley Rice of Lake City; very special niece who she welt was like a daughter Melissa Emery.Visitation: was March 27 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with funeral services following in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11 a.m. interment.You may also view Marsha's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMarch 28, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close