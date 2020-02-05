Marsha K. Herron, age 64, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Feb. 2. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Ruby Thomas Herron.
She is survived by her children, Michael Green, Kiberly Falls and Dustin Green; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 before Services.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 6, 2020